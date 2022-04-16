Neurosciences Hospital introduces critical brain pacemaker implant operations

Health

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 06:26 pm

Neurosciences Hospital introduces critical brain pacemaker implant operations

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 06:26 pm
Neurosciences Hospital introduces critical brain pacemaker implant operations

The National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, a specialised government hospital in the capital's Agargaon, has introduced pacemaker implant operations in human brains, jointly with an expert team hired from India and led by Dr Anirban Deep Banerjee.

At 11.30 am on Saturday, the physicians started the critical surgery on two Parkinson's patients and it was continuing till the filing of this report in the evening. The operations were scheduled to continue till 10 pm.

"We are performing deep brain stimulation on two Parkinson's patients today. Two more patients will receive the treatment tomorrow [Sunday]," Dr MS Jahirul Hoque Chowdhury, member of the operation team, told The Business Standard.

"Many of us know about artificial cardiac pacemaker placing operations. The pacemaker in the brain is implanted similarly," he, also a professor at the institute, added. 

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure that uses implanted electrodes and electrical stimulation to treat movement disorders associated with Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia and other neurological conditions.

Doctors may use DBS for movement disorders or neuropsychiatric conditions when medications have become less effective or if their side effects interfere with a person's daily activities.

MS Jahirul Hoque Chowdhury explained Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination.

"The disease is not completely curable, yet it can be managed moderately with medicines. However, in cases of taking medicine for long, some patients lose drug response. So, deep brain stimulation operation is a good option for them," he said, adding that with the surgery, the patients were expected to return to normal lives.

Professor Badrul Alam, joint director at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, said deep brain stimulation is a high-cost operation. For example, it costs around Tk20-25 lakh in India.

"However, we are operating at a nominal cost, with the government arrangement," he told TBS.

"We will continue the operations if we get success in today's [Saturday] cases," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Neurosciences Hospital / brain pacemaker implant operation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

4h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

8h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

8h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

41m | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

46m | Videos
Bede tradition, culture disappearing

Bede tradition, culture disappearing

51m | Videos
Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals