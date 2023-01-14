Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh: IARC

Health

BSS
14 January, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh: IARC

BSS
14 January, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 09:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Nearly 5,000 women die of cervical cancer each year in Bangladesh while 8,000 women are infected with cervical cancer in the country during the same period, health experts told a discussion here today.

Referring to data of International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), they disclosed the figures of cervical cancer at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), a press release said.

Among others, Prof Halida Khanum Akhter, John Hopkins University, Prof Sabira Khatun, founder chairman, Gynae Oncology Department, BSMMU, and Prof Latifa Shamsuddin, founder chairman, Gynae Department, BSMMU, attended the discussion with Dr Habibulla Talukder Raskin, former professor and head of the department of Cancer Epidemiology, National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) in the chair.

Raskin said, "Cervical cancer is a curable disease if it is detected at an early stage. Vaccination and stopping early child marriage could prevent the risk of cervical cancer," he added.

The health expert laid emphasis on launching massive campaign across the country to create awareness among the people about cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

According to the World Health Organization, worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 604, 000 new cases in 2020. Of the estimated 342, 000 deaths from cervical cancer in 2020, about 90% of these occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cervical cancer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

41m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'