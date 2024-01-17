Nearly 40m adults use tobacco in Bangladesh, prevalence rate 2nd highest in South Asia: WHO

Health

M Samin Sajid Nahr & Nadeem Razzaque Rommo
17 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

Nearly 40m adults use tobacco in Bangladesh, prevalence rate 2nd highest in South Asia: WHO

In terms of cigarette smoking rate, the country is third in the region

M Samin Sajid Nahr & Nadeem Razzaque Rommo
17 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In Bangladesh, 39.29 million adults, constituting 17.6% of the population aged 15 years and older, use tobacco, with the prevalence rate being the second-highest in South Asia after the Maldives, according to the latest estimates in the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bhutan has the lowest prevalence rate in the region with 6.4% followed by India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. While the tourist hub, the Maldives has the highest tobacco use prevalence rate followed by Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal.  

On a positive note, the rate for Bangladesh is estimated below the global average of 20.9% tobacco use prevalence rate. The WHO also expects the prevalence of tobacco usage in Bangladesh to decline to 14.2% in 2030 from a staggering 30.4% in 2000. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 2022 estimates revealed on Tuesday in the report titled "WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000–2030" showed a continued decline in tobacco use rates globally, with about 1 in 5 adults worldwide consuming tobacco compared to 1 in 3 in 2000.

Globally there are 1.25 billion adult tobacco users. The report shows that 150 countries are successfully reducing tobacco use with Bangladesh being one of the countries that has decreased tobacco consumption. 

"Prevalence" is defined as the proportion of the population of interest who report that they use the product. "Current use" of a product is defined as using the product at the time of the survey on a daily or non-daily basis.

In Bangladesh prevalence of tobacco usage among male adults is 34.7% higher than the global average of 34.4% while adult females' usage of tobacco is much lower at 0.5% whereas the global average is 7.4%.

Meanwhile, in terms of cigarette smoking rate, Bangladesh's rate of 13.6% is third in South Asia only behind Maldives and Nepal. Bhutan with 4.5% has the lowest rate in this aspect also followed by India and Sri Lanka. The global prevalence rate of cigarette smoking is 15%. 

Currently, the WHO Southeast Asian Region has the highest percentage of the population using tobacco at 26.5% with the European Region not far behind at 25.3%. 

The report shows that by 2030 the WHO European Region is projected to have the highest rates globally with a prevalence of just over 23%. Tobacco use rates among women in WHO's European region are more than double the global average and are reducing much slower than in all other regions.

An example in India of tobacco use reduction

India has displayed unwavering determination in actively reducing tobacco use, targeting a prevalence drop to 4.5% by 2030 from 27.6% in 2000. 

As a WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) signatory, it banned E-cigarettes in 2019 and regulated OTT Platforms for youth protection. Government initiatives include 85% pictorial health warnings and gutka (betel quid) prohibition.

Whereas in the report "Tobacco Industry Interference Index: 2023" by the Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control and STOP, a global tobacco industry watchdog, it was stated that Bangladesh made no progress in countering interference of the tobacco industry and implementation of FCTC Article 5.3 having the worst scores in South Asia.

Bangladesh

Tobacco / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

2h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

3h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

3h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

5h | Videos