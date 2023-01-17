Nationwide deworming campaign begins 22 Jan

The 27th National Deworming Campaign will begin across the country on 22 January.

Around 2.60 crore children of primary and secondary schools will be given one deworming tablet each during the first phase of campaign in 44 districts.

The first phase campaign will continue till 31 January, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said in a media briefing Tuesday.

The disease control wing of DGHS has been conducting deworming campaigns for children aged 5-16 years with the aim of eliminating worms from Bangladesh by 2025.

