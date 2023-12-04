National guidelines on hypertension launched 

Health

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 05:52 pm

National guidelines on hypertension launched 

The National Guideline on Hypertension (2nd edition) has recently been launched aiming at ensuring essential and high-quality healthcare services for patients with hypertension. 

The guideline is developed by the Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) with technical support jointly provided by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the National Heart Foundation (NHN). 

The launching event was chaired by Prof Mohammad Robed Amin, line director of Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said a press release. 

Hypertension is a severe medical condition that heightens the risks of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. It is also one of the leading risks for the causes of non-communicable diseases globally.

According to the Bangladesh NCD Risk Factor Survey 2022, hypertension in adults aged 18–69 years was 23.5% in general, 24.1% in males, and 23.0% in females. 

The national guideline is expected to help physicians to improve their responsibility for patients with hypertension.
Prevention of hypertension is vital to reduce the burden on Bangladesh's healthcare system and promote a higher quality of life for everyone.    

Despite the availability of effective treatments for hypertension, diagnosis, and preventive measures are inadequate in low-middle-income countries. 

The National Guideline for Management of Hypertension (1st Edition) was developed in 2013 by NCDC. 

JICA expressed gratitude for the efforts to promote the prevention of non-communicable disease and celebrated launching the national guidelines as one of the project's outputs. 

Prof Md Titu Miah, director general of Directorate General of Medical Education, KOMORI Takashi, senior representative of JICA Bangladesh, Prof Khondker Abdul Awal, secretary general of National Heart Foundation and Prof Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of DGHS attended the launching present.

