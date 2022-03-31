Mymensingh Medical College Hospital tops healthcare services

Some 47 upazila, district, tertiary and specialised public healthcare facilities have received the "Health Minister's National Award-2020" for their outstanding contribution to the healthcare services.

The Mymensingh Medical College Hospital won the award as the best medical college hospital in the country, followed by Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

"For the winners, the award is a recognition of outstanding performances. And those who have missed will hopefully ramp up efforts to come up with a better scorecard next time," health minister Zahid Maleque told the price distribution ceremony in Dhaka Thursday.

The health directorate sorts out the public hospitals as per some criteria such as service quality, cleanliness, attendance of doctors and staff, good governance, patient-doctor relationship and service delivery time. The Management Information System of the health directorate then ranks the hospitals out of a total 300 marks.

The evaluation also incorporates field visits and patient interviews.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital has been awarded in special category, while Manikganj Sadar Hospital has been awarded for the innovation.

"Dhaka Medical College Hospital serves so many patients that it cannot be compared with any other healthcare facilities. Dhaka Medical never turns away any patient as it is the last resort for patients across the country. That is why Dhaka Medical College Hospital has been given the special award," said a top health directorate official who is privy with the ranking told The Business Standard.

A triumph for Jashore

Of the top ten Upazila Health Complexes, six are in Khulna division; while four are in Jashore district alone. Besides, the district's Chowgachha Upazila Health Complex topped the upazila-level ranking.

The upazila health complex offers a special scheme for pregnant mothers. Under the arrangement, poor women get travel allowance for check-ups during the pregnancy and cash for nutritional food for babies. The health complex also offers free medicines for deliveries. Chowgachha Upazila Health Complex registered record natural deliveries even amid the pandemic.

The upazila health complex is widely referred to "Chowgachha Model" for its outstanding performance in maternal and other health services. The health involved the locals in running the health facility, and had already received the award for 12 times.

Jhenaidah's Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex was ranked second, followed by Jashore's Keshabpur, Gazipur's Kapasia, Jashore's Abhaynagar, Barisal's Banaripara, Jashore's Jhikargacha, Jhenaidah's Shailkupa, Dhaka's Keraniganj and Mymensingh's Muktagacha Upazila Health Complex.

In Community Health Services category, Keshabpur Upazila Health Complex was ranked first, followed by Fultala, Banaripara, Kumarkhali, Tala, Kaliganj, Patharghata, Shyamnagar, Maheshpur and Char Fashion Upazila Health Complex.

Dr Nazmus Sadiq Rasel, Deputy Civil Surgeon of Jashore, told The Business Standard that the Chowgachha Upazila Health Complex is being expanded to 100 beds from the current 50 beds. The capacity expansion will help them serve more people.

"We will try to maintain our achievements, and resume some regular services that were postponed due to Covid patient rush," he said.

Of the divisional level upazila health complexes, Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex became first. It is followed by Ramganj, Shibpur, Debhata, Madarganj, Shibgang, Birganj and Bahubal upazila Health Complex.

Among the district level hospitals, Kishoreganj 250-Bed District Hospital was ranked the first, Cox's Bazar 250-Bed Hospital second and Jhenaidah District Hospital third. They are followed by Laxmipur District Hospital and Pirojpur Sadar Hospital respectively.

Jhenaidah Civil Surgeon's Office has become the best civil surgeon's office in the country. The Jashore, Satkhira, Laxmipur and Chuadanga Civil Surgeon's Offices are next on the list.

Khulna and Barisal divisional health offices were awarded as top two divisional offices. National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital and National Institute of Ophthalmology were awarded as top specialised postgraduate institute and hospital category.