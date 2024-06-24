Myanmar conflict: Manpower crises in St Martin's Island's lone hospital stokes healthcare crisis fears

Concerns were raised about medical care access on the Saint Martin's Island as the conflict in Myanmar has led to closing down of normal shipping routes from Cox's Bazar and vessels were restricted from using alternative routes for urgent needs.

According to the Health Services Division, about 10,000 people on the island receive medical care through the St Martin 20-bed Hospital and the Union Sub-Health Centre.

Only one medical officer, one deputy assistant community medical officer and one midwife have been working at the hospital while there is only one office assistant at the Sub-Health Center.

Since it is not possible to provide medical services with such a limited number of government officials and employees, 16 NGO officials and employees have been appointed since March 2020 at the hospital through a 'Health and Gender Support Project'.

But due to lack of budget and the project nearing its end, the period of service of the hospital's NGO officials is ending on 30 June.

In this situation, people of the island have expressed concerns that the medical services of St Martin Island will be severely disrupted.

Teknaf upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Pranay Rudra said mortar shelling and gunfire could often be heard on the Teknaf border due to Myanmar's internal clashes.

"Sometimes shells from the other side also fall into the Naf river. Sailing on the Naf River to St Martin was suspended. A limited number of vessels are operating on alternate routes. As a result, it is not possible to send food items and medicines as relief.

"Besides, when the project period ends on 30 June, the NGO officials will not be working on the island. It will be a disaster in medical care. The matter has already been brought to the notice of higher officials in writing," he said.

Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon Dr Asif Ahmed Howladar said all quarters of the government are aware of the project's expiry.

"Discussions have already started on the issue with the Ministry of Health, the Directorate General of Health Services, Cox's Bazar District administration and the parties concerned. Maximum efforts are underway to maintain the project's continuity. We hope to get some good news soon," he added.

St Martin's Union Panel Chairman Khorshed Alam said, "The hospital mainly provides first aid to the patients. Patients with serious conditions are transferred to Teknaf or Cox's Bazar. If there is no one on duty, even first aid will not be available."

Khorshed Alam sought urgent action from the government higher-ups to deal with the situation on the island.

On 1 June, several shots were fired at a trawler carrying ten passengers and goods from Teknaf to St Martin's Island amid the ongoing conflicts in neighbouring Myanmar. On 5 June, shots were fired at a trawler carrying on-duty magistrate and election officials. They were returning to the mainland after conducting polling at a centre in St Martin's Island for the vice-chairman post of Teknaf Upazila Council. On 8 June, shots were fired at another trawler on the same spot and on 11 June, a speedboat was targeted.

All of these vessels were shot at while they were within Bangladesh's marine borders. No casualties were reported in any of the four incidents. However, the Teknaf-St Martin's Island marine route was closed due to security concerns, which created a food crisis on the island and hindered essential travel.

On 12 June, the Cox's Bazar district administration held an emergency meeting and decided to use the Bay of Bengal for transporting passengers and goods.

From 13 June, passenger travel commenced using the coastal route from Teknaf's Sabrang Munda area.

On 14 June, a ship from Cox's Bazar City transported goods to the island.

Since 22 June, some boats have been operating in a limited range from Shahparir Dwip to St Martin as an alternative route.