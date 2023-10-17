MRCP (UK) PACES exam to be conducted in Bangladesh: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 05:11 pm

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque

The MRCP (UK) PACES exam, an examination for doctors globally, will now be conducted in Bangladesh, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

"Around 1,000 candidates in Bangladesh are currently awaiting the opportunity to participate in this examination," he said while speaking at a meeting on MRCP (UK) Part-2 (PACES) tests at the conference room of the health ministry on Tuesday (17 October).

In response to a question regarding the financial costs borne by candidates participating in the examination, the health minister stated, " Each candidate spends around Tk2-3 lakh to take this examination. By hosting the exams in Bangladesh, the country can gain financially, benefiting both our own candidates and international students."

The MRCP holds significant importance in clinical trials, and at present, the closest options for candidates from Bangladesh to take this exam are India and Singapore. Additionally, there are MRCP-PACES examination centres in other neighbouring countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, and Malaysia. 

However, these international centres are not only costly but also pose logistical challenges for participation. Therefore, hosting this examination within the country will be a great benefit to Bangladeshi doctors.

Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Prime Minister's personal physician Dr ABM Abdullah, Director General of Health Education Directorate Professor Dr Md Tito Mia and others were present at the meeting.

