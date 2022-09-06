MPs urge Gavi to continue funding Bangladesh's immunization programme

Health

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 08:49 pm

MPs urge Gavi to continue funding Bangladesh&#039;s immunization programme

The members of the parliament have requested the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance) to continue funding the national immunization program of Bangladesh until at least 2030 to deal with the recent crisis and develop the country's public health.

Lawmakers made the call in a discussion meeting titled 'Engaging Members of Parliament (MPs) for Strengthening National Immunization Programme' between 'Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing' and Gavi Alliance Mission to Bangladesh on 6 September, reads a press release.

National development organization, Shastho Shurokkha Foundation; the secretariat of  The Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum, coordinated the overall event.

Forum Chairman Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat presided over the meeting to increase the budget in the country's health sector, provide vaccine technology and prepare vaccines locally, solve the manpower crisis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and so on.

In the meeting, Ahsanul Islam Titu said, 'Gavi's funding for Bangladesh will end in 2027. We want Gavi to have this transition period at least till 2030. I think all concerned including the health minister should be prepared in this regard. A task force should be formed, a roadmap should be created. 

On the other hand, Gavi's country manager, Nilgan Aydogan said, 'We are taking the issues discussed by parliamentarians as our action points. Bangladesh is developing its economy very fast. In this situation, our policy funding is reduced in the coming days. However, we are taking the matter seriously and keeping the suggestions of the members of Parliament in consideration.

Prof Dr Millat said, 'Our budget in the health sector is less than what is needed, but the entire amount that is available is not being used. We demand that at least 2% of the GDP should be allocated to the health sector. But we are proud that we are becoming a developed country. We have to move forward with our partner organizations. They also need to be convinced that the transition needs to be smooth.'

