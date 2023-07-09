Doctors' group forms human chain to protest arrest of 2 doctors of Central Hospital

The Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) has demanded the immediate release of two doctors arrested in connection with the death of a newborn and the mother at the Central Hospital in the capital.

In a human chain and protest rally organised at Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday morning, the organisation condemned the court order that asked Dr Maqsuda Farida Akhtar Mili to surrender in the lower court and the arrest of Dr Muna and Shahzadi before the allegations were proven.

They also demanded the immediate release of the arrested doctors.

OGSB Secretary General Prof Dr Salma Rouf said that no death is desirable. However, complications during treatment cannot be avoided and it is not a criminal offence anywhere in the world. Arresting doctors before they are proven guilty and not granting bail can be misused by dishonest people.

She added that doctors would not be able to treat critical patients confidently if they have to worry about cases and assaults. She demanded that the doctors should be granted bail the cases filed against them should be withdrawn.

Prof Saleha Begum Chowdhury, senior vice president of OGSB, said, "Our doctors are in jail for treating a complicated patient who was suffering from labour pain, which is unprecedented in the world."

Regarding the arrest of the two doctors, other doctors' organisations – Bangladesh Society of Medicine, Society of Surgeons of Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Paediatric Association – have also issued a statement expressing deep concern and strong condemnation.

Earlier on 14 June, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.

On the same day, Akhi's family filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police arrested them later.

On 5 July, the High Court ordered Maksuda Farida Akhter Mili, a Central Hospital gynaecologist, to surrender to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka in four weeks in a case over the deaths of Ankhi and her newborn baby.