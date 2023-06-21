Mother, newborn death: Drama at Central Hospital continues as authorities cancel press conference at last minute

Health

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Mother, newborn death: Drama at Central Hospital continues as authorities cancel press conference at last minute

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The drama surrounding the death of a caesarean patient and her baby continues in the Central Hospital, after its authorities cancelled a press conference called over the incident at the last minute.

The Central Hospital authorities had announced a press conference at 10am on Wednesday at its premises, but cancelled it later, saying it would be held after receiving the report of the full investigation committee. 

Journalists were informed of the cancellation by hospital manager Mamunur Rashid after they had reached the hospital premises.

The press conference was postponed as the report of the investigation committee formed by the Central Hospital Authority was still not received, he said.

A reply will be given after the investigation regarding the complaints of Dr Sangjukta Saha and the relatives of the deceased. 

The investigation committee was given seven days to submit the report.

On 19 June Central Hospital's Senior Deputy Director Dr ATM Nazrul Islam had blamed gynaecologist Dr Sangjukta Saha, as well as other on-duty doctors, for negligence regarding the death of the patient and her newborn. 

Nazrul said Sangjukta used to see too many patients, which may have compromised the quality of her work. 

The very next day, on 20 June, Dr Sangjukta Saha rubbished the allegations made against her, saying she wasn't even in the country at the time of the incident.

The patient, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, was admitted and treated without her knowledge, said Dr Sanjukta.

"Why admit a patient under a doctor who is not in the country? Whose interest is in it? If I don't do the operation and if I am not even in the country, then what is the reason for admitting the patient? It is definitely an illegal system," she said. 

She also alleged that her consent wasn't taken before admitting the patient, adding that that there was a conspiracy against her as she had started a social movement to stop caesarean operations.

The hospital authorities on 18 June had requested all of its specialist doctors not to make any posts on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, to attract patients, terming the practice immoral.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi police station over the incident alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on 18 June.

Top News

Central Hospital / Dhaka / Bangladesh / negligence / death / Sangjukta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

32m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

4h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

2h | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

20h | TBS SPORTS
Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

4h | TBS Stories
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline