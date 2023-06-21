Mother, newborn death: Drama at Central Hospital continues as authorities cancel press conference at last minute

The drama surrounding the death of a caesarean patient and her baby continues in the Central Hospital, after its authorities cancelled a press conference called over the incident at the last minute.

The Central Hospital authorities had announced a press conference at 10am on Wednesday at its premises, but cancelled it later, saying it would be held after receiving the report of the full investigation committee.

Journalists were informed of the cancellation by hospital manager Mamunur Rashid after they had reached the hospital premises.

The press conference was postponed as the report of the investigation committee formed by the Central Hospital Authority was still not received, he said.

A reply will be given after the investigation regarding the complaints of Dr Sangjukta Saha and the relatives of the deceased.

The investigation committee was given seven days to submit the report.

On 19 June Central Hospital's Senior Deputy Director Dr ATM Nazrul Islam had blamed gynaecologist Dr Sangjukta Saha, as well as other on-duty doctors, for negligence regarding the death of the patient and her newborn.

Nazrul said Sangjukta used to see too many patients, which may have compromised the quality of her work.

The very next day, on 20 June, Dr Sangjukta Saha rubbished the allegations made against her, saying she wasn't even in the country at the time of the incident.

The patient, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, was admitted and treated without her knowledge, said Dr Sanjukta.

"Why admit a patient under a doctor who is not in the country? Whose interest is in it? If I don't do the operation and if I am not even in the country, then what is the reason for admitting the patient? It is definitely an illegal system," she said.

She also alleged that her consent wasn't taken before admitting the patient, adding that that there was a conspiracy against her as she had started a social movement to stop caesarean operations.

The hospital authorities on 18 June had requested all of its specialist doctors not to make any posts on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, to attract patients, terming the practice immoral.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi police station over the incident alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on 18 June.