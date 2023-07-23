Most hospitalised dengue patients are from Dhaka’s 11 areas: DGHS

UNB
23 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:12 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday said most of the dengue patients  who have been hospitalised are from 11 areas of Dhaka's two city corporations.

Of the areas, six are under Dhaka South City Corporation and the remaining five are under Dhaka North City Corporation.

DGHS Director (hospital and clinic) Md Habibul Ahsan Talukder disclosed the information at a press briefing.

The six DSCC areas are Jatrabari, Mugda, Kodomtoli, Jurain, Dhanmondi and Basabo while the  five DNCC areas are Uttara, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Tejgaon and Badda.

The two city corporations have been requested to increase anti-mosquito activities in these areas to tackle dengue.

A total of 30,685 people have been affected by dengue since January this year. Among them, 18,885 in Dhaka and 11,800 outside it, the DGHS official said.

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue  DGHS on Saturday, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 167 this year.

The July death toll alone rose to 120, smashing the previous highest for deaths from dengue in a single month.

