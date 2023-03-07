Most deaths occurred due to bleeding from head injuries: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:23 pm

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said majority of the deaths occurred due to bleeding from head injuries sustained by the Gulistan blast debris.

The minister made the observation while inspecting the treatment programme of the blast victims currently admitted in Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 8:20pm.

All doctors rushed to the hospital after receiving a message from the hospital's emergency system and are providing treatment, he said.

"If there is a lack of space here, arrangements have been made to take patients to the Burn Institute and Mitford," the minister added.

The minister said that some of the victims have also sustained burn injuries. Two of the seven people being treated at the Burn Institute suffered burns to over 80% of their bodies.

"A lot of outsiders are coming in. So, providing treatment is becoming a bit difficult. We will first give treatment and then we'll list who is where," he added.

"The reason for such a massive explosion will be known after the investigation. Meanwhile, we have to be careful," said the minister.

Dr Ashraful Hoque, assistant professor of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told The Business Standard, "Eight patients have been admitted to the burn institute so far. All of them suffered burns over 30% of their bodies. Most of them are in critical condition."

