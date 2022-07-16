Monsoon fevers: 6 types of fever that can affect you apart from Covid

The pleasant weather and heavy rains in monsoon provide a much-needed relief from the searing heat, but the season also attracts a host of illnesses because of all the bacteria and viruses that are active.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Parel talks about five types of fever that can affect people in monsoons apart from Covid-19.

Dengue: The fever in case of this mosquito-borne illness is a high-grade one accompanied by severe joint pain, backache, dizziness, feeling faint and chills. It runs its own course and there is no specific medicine for its treatment. The patient must stay hydrated. There are different types of dengue fever and can prove threatening in some cases. Early identification of a complication can help save a person's life.

Malaria fever: This disease is caused by a parasite when bitten by an infected mosquito. Severe chills, shivering, headaches and body pain are some of its symptoms. Malaria can be fatal and it can cause complications like brain damage, breathing problems, organ failure or low blood sugar.

Chikungunya fever: This is, again, spread in people through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is associated with short duration fever and excruciating multiple joint pain. There is currently no preventative vaccine, or medicine to treat chikungunya.

Typhoid fever: It is a bacterial infection that causes food poisoning due to contaminated food and the symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. It can spread to different organs of the body. Early treatment is required to prevent complications. Typhoid fever persists despite oral medication and usually requires hospitalisation and treatment.

Viral fever: The fevers which are non-Covid in origin are also on the rise during this season. They present with fever, cough, cold and respond to generic antiviral medications.

Leptospirosis: This bacterial disease can affect both humans and animals. A person suffering from it can have high fever, headache, chills, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain and rashes. Experts say the cases might increase in areas affected by heavy rainfall as people may get it while wading through contaminated rain waters. It is a preventable illness if antibiotic prophylaxis is taken after consultation with your physician.