Monsoon fevers: 6 types of fever that can affect you apart from Covid

Health

Parmita Uniyal, Hindustan times
16 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 01:36 pm

Related News

Monsoon fevers: 6 types of fever that can affect you apart from Covid

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Parel talks about five types of fever that can affect people in monsoons apart from Covid-19

Parmita Uniyal, Hindustan times
16 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 01:36 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The pleasant weather and heavy rains in monsoon provide a much-needed relief from the searing heat, but the season also attracts a host of illnesses because of all the bacteria and viruses that are active. 

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Parel talks about five types of fever that can affect people in monsoons apart from Covid-19.

Dengue: The fever in case of this mosquito-borne illness is a high-grade one accompanied by severe joint pain, backache, dizziness, feeling faint and chills. It runs its own course and there is no specific medicine for its treatment. The patient must stay hydrated. There are different types of dengue fever and can prove threatening in some cases. Early identification of a complication can help save a person's life.

Malaria fever: This disease is caused by a parasite when bitten by an infected mosquito. Severe chills, shivering, headaches and body pain are some of its symptoms. Malaria can be fatal and it can cause complications like  brain damage, breathing problems, organ failure or low blood sugar.

Chikungunya fever: This is, again, spread in people through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is associated with short duration fever and excruciating multiple joint pain. There is currently no preventative vaccine, or medicine to treat chikungunya.

Typhoid fever: It is a bacterial infection that causes food poisoning due to contaminated food and the symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. It can spread to different organs of the body. Early treatment is required to prevent complications. Typhoid fever persists despite oral medication and usually requires hospitalisation and treatment.

Viral fever: The fevers which are non-Covid in origin are also on the rise during this season. They present with fever, cough, cold and respond to generic antiviral medications.

Leptospirosis: This bacterial disease can affect both humans and animals. A person suffering from it can have high fever, headache, chills, vomiting, jaundice, abdominal pain and rashes. Experts say the cases might increase in areas affected by heavy rainfall as people may get it while wading through contaminated rain waters. It is a preventable illness if antibiotic prophylaxis is taken after consultation with your physician.

Top News

Monsoon fevers / Dengu / Malaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

3h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

4h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

5h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

Consumer interest ignored while adjusting daily commodity prices

3h | Videos
Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

Will govt's plan to ban e-cigarettes be beneficial?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sale of Mymensingh’s ‘Monda’ on the rise

3h | Videos
46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur