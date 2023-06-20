Momen urges US to import more medicines from Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the pharmaceutical industries of Bangladesh are producing medicines of international standard, and exporting medicines at competitive prices to many countries of the world.

He urged the United States to import more medicines from Bangladesh, and observed that the US took a lot of medical equipment from Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mark Emalfarb, president and CEO of Dyadic International Inc, an American biotechnology company, met the foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

A memorandum of understanding on vaccine production will be signed between the Essential Drugs Company Limited of Bangladesh and the Dyadic International Inc at the Ministry of Health in Dhaka on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Emalfarb informed about the initiative to increase Bangladesh's capacity in vaccine production by signing an MoU with the state-owned Essential Drugs Company Limited of Bangladesh.

Momen said in many countries, including the United States, the production cost and the price of medicine is very high.

Therefore, he said, big companies from those countries can take comparative advantage through investment and technology transfer in the pharmaceutical industries of Bangladesh.

Momen thanked Mark Emalfarb for the initiative of collaboration of world-renowned biotechnology company Dyadic with the state-owned Essential Drugs Company Limited to help increase the capacity of Bangladesh in vaccine production.