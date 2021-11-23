Molnupiravir reduces hospitilisation, death in Covid patients: Medical experts

Health

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 05:45 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Molnupiravir can reduce hospitilisation and death up to 50% in patients with mild to moderate Covid infection, the country's top doctors said at a scientific seminar on Tuesday (23 November).

The scientific seminar, titled "Current scenario on Covid-19", was organised by Beximco Pharma and took place at Dhaka Club, said a press release. 

The programme was chaired by  Bangladesh Society of Medicine President Professor Dr Md. Billal Alam.  Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, the personal physician to the prime minister was the guest of honor at the event. 

The seminar started with the welcome address by Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, the Additional DG, DGHS, and Secretary-General of Bangladesh Society of Medicine.

A presentation on "Current Scenario on Covid-19" was given by Professor Dr Ridwanur Rahman, head of Universal Medical College Research Center. In his presentation, he highlighted the importance of oral antiviral therapy for treating Mild to Moderate cases of Covid-19, and Molnupiravir can play a key role.

Molnupiravir is the world's first oral antiviral to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19, which was approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK-MHRA) on 4 November. Molnupiravir is currently under review by several other regulatory authorities, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA).

With the launch of Emorivir - a branded generic version of Molnupiravir, Beximco Pharma is helping to broaden access and reduce the cost of this potentially life-saving treatment option, which could bring significant benefits to mass people. During the panel discussion, experts suggested that Molnupiravir can be a game-changer in Covid -19 treatment as it reduces hospitalisation and death by 50% in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

Doctors have highly appreciated Beximco Pharma for their efforts to launch this time-demanding therapy for Covid-19. They also thanked Beximco Pharma for keeping the cost of Molnupiravir at the most affordable price - Tk45. per capsule, the press release added. 

In the closing remarks, Dr Billal Alam thanked all the participants for attending the programme, and Beximco Pharma for introducing all promising Covid-19 drugs in Bangladesh in the shortest possible time.

On behalf of Beximco Pharma, Rizvi Ul Kabir, director of marketing, gave a vote of thanks where he expressed his gratitude to all the participating doctors.

