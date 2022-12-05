Modern emergency treatment can reduce patient deaths: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 06:57 pm

Modern emergency treatment can reduce patient deaths: Health minister

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 06:57 pm
Modern emergency treatment can reduce patient deaths: Health minister

The use of all kinds of modern treatment in the emergency departments of hospitals can lower deaths in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said today.

"In the developed world, due to emergency services with modern facilities, many patients with complications such as stroke, road accident, heart attack are saved," he said while inaugurating the One Stop Emergency and Casualty (OSEC) at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Monday (5 December). 

The minister further said it will be possible to reduce many deaths if proper treatment, even before five minutes, can be provided to emergency patients.

"Introducing One Stop Emergency and Casualty Service (OSEC) in hospitals across the country will help decrease the pressure of patients in hospitals. The quality of healthcare will further increase," he added.

He also informed that the government has taken an initiative to launch One Stop Emergency and Casualty Service in all medical colleges, sadar hospitals and upazila health complexes in phases.

health minister Zahid Maleque / one stop crisis center / Kurmitola General Hospital

