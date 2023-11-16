A mindful way to help manage type 2 diabetes?

Lifestyle modifications such as exercise, a nutritious diet, and proper sleep are fundamental for self-care in type 2 diabetes.

According to Harvard Medical School, a review in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine indicates that mind-body practices may also contribute to managing or potentially treating the condition.

Which mindfulness practices did the study look at?

Examining 28 studies focused on individuals with type 2 diabetes who did not require insulin or have specific health conditions like heart or kidney disease, researchers investigated the impact of mind-body practices. The analyzed mind-body activities were:

yoga

qigong, a slow-moving martial art similar to tai chi

mindfulness-based stress reduction, a training program designed to help people manage stress and anxiety

meditation

guided imagery, visualizing positive images to relax the mind

What did the study find about people with diabetes who practiced mindfulness?

Engaging in mind-body activities was associated with a 0.84% reduction in hemoglobin A1C levels among participants, comparable to the impact of the diabetes medication metformin, as reported in the study.

Hemoglobin A1C levels reflect average blood sugar over two to three months, with normal levels below 5.7%, prediabetes between 5.7% and less than 6.5%, and diabetes at 6.5% and above

How can mind-body practices help control blood sugar?

The stress-reducing effects of yoga and mindfulness practices, triggering a relaxation response, can lower cortisol levels. This, in turn, improves insulin resistance, regulates blood sugar, and lowers A1C levels. Additionally, the relaxation response enhances blood flow and reduces blood pressure, offering cardiovascular benefits for individuals with diabetes.

What else should you know about this study?

Studies suggest a potential link between mind-body practices and lower A1C levels, indicating a modest positive effect across various mindfulness activities. While not designed to assess prevention, the long-term benefits of stress reduction, improved moods, and enhanced self-regulation from mind-body practices may contribute to lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Trying mind-body practices

There are many ways to adopt mind-body practices that can create relaxation responses. Here are some suggestions from Dr. Ramchandani as per the Harvard Medical School report: