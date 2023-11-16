A mindful way to help manage type 2 diabetes?

Health

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 10:56 am

Related News

A mindful way to help manage type 2 diabetes?

Yoga and mindfulness practices may aid in blood sugar control for individuals with diabetes

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 10:56 am
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Lifestyle modifications such as exercise, a nutritious diet, and proper sleep are fundamental for self-care in type 2 diabetes. 

According to Harvard Medical School, a  review in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine indicates that mind-body practices may also contribute to managing or potentially treating the condition.

Which mindfulness practices did the study look at?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Examining 28 studies focused on individuals with type 2 diabetes who did not require insulin or have specific health conditions like heart or kidney disease, researchers investigated the impact of mind-body practices. The analyzed mind-body activities were:

  • yoga
  • qigong, a slow-moving martial art similar to tai chi
  • mindfulness-based stress reduction, a training program designed to help people manage stress and anxiety
  • meditation
  • guided imagery, visualizing positive images to relax the mind

What did the study find about people with diabetes who practiced mindfulness?

Engaging in mind-body activities was associated with a 0.84% reduction in hemoglobin A1C levels among participants, comparable to the impact of the diabetes medication metformin, as reported in the study. 

Hemoglobin A1C levels reflect average blood sugar over two to three months, with normal levels below 5.7%, prediabetes between 5.7% and less than 6.5%, and diabetes at 6.5% and above

How can mind-body practices help control blood sugar?

The stress-reducing effects of yoga and mindfulness practices, triggering a relaxation response, can lower cortisol levels. This, in turn, improves insulin resistance, regulates blood sugar, and lowers A1C levels. Additionally, the relaxation response enhances blood flow and reduces blood pressure, offering cardiovascular benefits for individuals with diabetes.

What else should you know about this study?

Studies suggest a potential link between mind-body practices and lower A1C levels, indicating a modest positive effect across various mindfulness activities. While not designed to assess prevention, the long-term benefits of stress reduction, improved moods, and enhanced self-regulation from mind-body practices may contribute to lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Trying mind-body practices

There are many ways to adopt mind-body practices that can create relaxation responses. Here are some suggestions from Dr. Ramchandani as per the Harvard Medical School report: 

  • He/she can incorporate a daily 10-minute or longer meditation using apps such as Insight Timer, Calm, or Headspace
  • One can attend a gentle yoga, qigong, or tai chi class at a local yoga studio or community center
  • videos and exercises can to help reduce stress and initiate relaxation responses
  • He/she can practice slow, controlled breathing by lying on the back with one or both hands on the abdomen. Inhaling slowly and deeply, drawing air into the lowest part of the lungs, the hand rises as the belly expands, and it contracts and lowers during exhalation. This can be repeated for several minutes
     

 

 

Top News

Executive Fitness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

19h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

20h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

13h | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

17h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

17h | TBS Economy