Men and women perceive risk related to Covid-19 in different ways, says study

Health

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 09:31 am

Men and women perceive risk related to Covid-19 in different ways, says study. Photo/Collected
Men and women perceive risk related to Covid-19 in different ways, says study. Photo/Collected

Researchers from Virginia Tech recently during a new study found that men and women worry about the impact of Covid-19 in far different ways.

Men are more likely to be concerned about financial consequences from Covid-19 while women report greater fear and more negative expectations about health-related outcomes.

The study was published in Frontiers in Psychology earlier this month.

The researchers, Sheryl Ball and Alec Smith conducted an online survey in April 2020 to measure emotions, behaviours, and expectations connected to gender and the pandemic.

"We found that women reported a higher fear of the health risks of Covid-19 than men. Men expressed more fear about the economic implications of the pandemic than women," said Smith.

In the initial days of the pandemic, Ball and Smith were interested in how the Covid-19 pandemic would change people's economic preferences -- things like how willing someone is to take a financial risk or to trust someone. Previous research shows that women are often less willing to take risks than men.
 

