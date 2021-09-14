Medical technologists stage protest demanding recruitment results publication 

Medical technologists are holding a sit-in programme in front of the office of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) demanding publication of the final results of the Medical Technologist-2020 recruitment test.

The sit-in programme, under the banner of Medical Technologist-2020 Recruitment Implementation Committee, started in front of the new building of DGHS in Mohakhali from 9 am on Tuesday.

The protesters were seen chanting slogans at the main gate and stairs of the building.

Regarding the protest , Uttam Kumar, chief coordinator of committee, told the media that written and oral examinations of 1,200 medical technologists have been completed but the results are yet to be published.

"The ministry is sending us to DGHS to talk to them but the department is talking about the ministry," he said.

He added that following their protest movement, they were assured that the results would be published by 31 August. But their result was not published.

"Now we have no way to go back. Fulfilling our demand, results should be published immediately. Otherwise, we will go in a tougher movement like besiege of the ministry," added Uttam Kumar.