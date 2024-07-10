Medical Centre Hospital in Ctg ordered to halt patient admissions

The Chattogram Divisional Director of Health directed the immediate suspension of patient admissions at a private healthcare facility named Medical Centre Hospital located in the GEC Circle area of Chattogram, citing various irregularities.

The endoscopy services at Metro Imaging and Diagnostic Centre in the Goal Pahar Circle area have also been ordered to cease operations.

This directive was issued in a notice signed by Dr Iftekhar Ahmad, acting director of Chattogram Divisional Director of Health yesterday (9 July) evening.

According to the notice, the medical centre must halt patient admissions starting today (10 July) until further orders. The hospital authorities have been given a seven-day deadline to rectify the identified irregularities and report back to the Divisional Director of Health. Future approvals from the health department will depend on the results of subsequent inspections.

Similarly, Metro Imaging and Diagnostic Centre have been instructed to stop endoscopy services until they meet the required conditions and obtain approval from the Directorate of Health.

Dr Iftekhar Ahmad confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said that the order was passed by the health minister.

These actions follow a surprise visit by Health Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen to Medical Centre Hospital on 5 July where he observed several irregularities, including the absence of sufficient doctors in the emergency department, non-compliance with uniform protocols, and the presence of empty oxygen cylinders.

The minister expressed his dissatisfaction and directed hospital authorities to address these issues immediately. He also issued an oral warning, followed by a formal notice, to correct these shortcomings.

During the same visit, Dr Samant inspected Metro Imaging and Diagnostic Centre and identified multiple irregularities in their endoscopy services. Issues included the absence of an anesthesiologist's name on the endoscopy form, lack of a post-endoscopy recovery room, untrained nurses and technicians, procedures performed by doctors without relevant degrees, and the presence of empty oxygen bottles.There were also discrepancies in billing practices.

Earlier, the Director of Health shut down Central City Hospital located at Prabartak Circle in the city for operating without the necessary license, environmental clearance, and adequate medical staff and equipment.

The order for the closure was issued by Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, Director of the Health Department (Hospitals and Clinics), on 2 July. Following this directive, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury formally ordered the cessation of all hospital activities on 3 July.

The Chattogram Divisional Health Office emphasises the importance of adhering to medical standards and protocols to ensure patient safety and quality care. Authorities will continue to monitor and inspect healthcare facilities to prevent such irregularities and maintain public trust in the healthcare system