Mechanical Heart Implant performed for the first time in Bangladesh

Mechanical Heart Implant has been successfully performed for the first time in Bangladesh.

Dr Jahangir Kabir, chief cardiac surgeon and director of the cardiac centre at United Hospital, placed a mechanical heart – Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) – in the heart of a 42-year-old woman at the United Hospital on Wednesday.

The news was shared during a special press conference held at the hospital premises on Thursday (3 March), said a press release.

Dr Jahangir Kabir said that as a result of this mechanical heart transplant in Bangladesh, patients suffering from various complex diseases will get the opportunity to cure heart failure through this method.

The only alternative for some patients with severe heart failure who are not fit for a heart transplant is LVAD, which allows the other major organs in the body to heal and for the patient to lead a healtheir life.

