Massive diarrhoea outbreak grips Joypurhat, at least 134 hospitalised on Tuesday

According to hospital officials, the number of patients suffering from diarrhoea has been increasing since the beginning of Ramadan, with an average of 45 to 50 people getting hospitalised every day.

Diarrhoea patients get treatment at a Chattogram hospital. File Photo : TBS
Diarrhoea patients get treatment at a Chattogram hospital. File Photo : TBS

A sudden diarrhoea outbreak has gripped the northwestern city of Joypurhat with at least 134 patients, mostly children and elderly, getting hospitalised in the Joypurhat General Hospital on Tuesday (19 March).

According to hospital officials, the number of patients suffering from diarrhoea has been increasing since the beginning of Ramadan, with an average of 45 to 50 people getting hospitalised every day, 

However, Tuesday broke all records.

"Changes in the weather, including a sudden rise in temperature, unhealthy food digestion, and drinking polluted water supplied by the municipality might be behind the massive diarrhoea outbreak," Dr Sardar Rashed Mobarak, supervisor of the 250-bed Joypurhat General Hospital, told The Business Standard.

"There has been a shortage of beds to accommodate the increased number of patients. Many are having to lie on the floor. But they are being properly treated," he added.

As the Sadar hospital is struggling to accommodate the surging number of patients, many are seeking treatments at other hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and other health institutions in the city, according to locals.

In the wake of the sudden outbreak of diarrhoea in the district, the Joypurhat municipality in an announcement on Tuesday said the water supply may be contaminated due to cut or burst water line pipes due to the road widening work of the municipality. For this, customers are requested to temporarily boil water and drink it.

