Marijuana use could escalate your risk of stroke and heart failure, Claims American Heart Association

The study also found that when the participants had coronary artery disease, a condition that narrows the blood vessels that supply the heart, their risk of heart failure dropped from 34% to 27%.

The lead study author, Dr. Yakubu Bene-Alhasan, a resident physician at MedStar Health in Baltimore, suggests that daily marijuana use could potentially contribute to heart failure through the development of coronary artery disease.

"Prior research shows links between marijuana use and cardiovascular diseases like coronary artery disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, which is known to cause heart failure," Bene-Alhasan said.

In the second study, 28,535 marijuana users with additional cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol, were examined. The data came from the 2019 National Inpatient Sample, which records hospitalizations in the US The study focused on adults older than 65 who did not use tobacco, since tobacco and marijuana are sometimes used together.

The results showed that 20% of the marijuana users had a major heart or brain event, such as a heart attack or a stroke, while they were in the hospital. Another 13.9% had a major adverse heart and brain event, which means they died or had a serious complication. The marijuana users with cardiovascular risk factors also had more heart attacks than the non-users, 7.6% versus 6%, respectively.

Marijuana users with high blood pressure and high cholesterol were found to be at a higher risk of experiencing significant adverse events affecting the heart and brain.

The lead study author Avilash Mondal, MD, a resident physician at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, explained that their study was unique because it excluded tobacco users and focused on cannabis use and cardiovascular outcomes.