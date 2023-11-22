Manipal TRUtest starts operation in Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 07:28 pm

Manipal TRUtest, the diagnostic arm of India's Manipal Group, is starting operations in Bangladesh to provide advanced and accurate pathology test services the country. 

The company says that it will lay a special focus on cancer screening and infection testing as the latter's need has risen in the past few years due to the growing incidence of the deadly disease which has emerged as a big threat, reads a press release.

Under its latest initiative, the company also aims to provide seamless infection testing including the blood culture test, a microbiological test done to detect infections that spread through the bloodstream such as bacteremia, sepsis and septic shock. 

Expressing his views on the expansion plan, Dr (Capt.) Sandeep Sharma, CEO of Manipal TRUtest, said, "We are excited to partner across the border to serve our brothers and sisters of Bangladesh. As a valued neighbor, we want to bring our expert testing to Bangladesh. Manipal is already a household name in the country as a lot of patients extensively travel to Manipal hospitals in India. We want to take this trust and partnership to the next level with our latest expansion plan."

Dr Swarnalatha, HOD Cytogenetics & Molecular Genetics, said, "With the evolution of genetic techniques, the testing has become non-invasive today and able to provide more accurate results. For instance, NIPT is a non-invasive prenatal screening technique performed using next-generation sequencing or NGS to sequence short cffDNA fragments to identify the genetic variants that represent chromosomal abnormalities. 

"In this way, we can conduct prenatal testing with high sensitivity and specificity. Manipal TRUtest is dedicated to providing such diagnostic technologies to Bangladesh and this will help people in the region make better decisions on the basis of accurate screening."

As part of the Bangladesh launch, the company is conducting three CMEs in the form of scientific seminars in Dhaka. The first CME on 'Genetic Testing in Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment & Management' was held at Hotel Sarina Dhaka on Monday (20 November) and another scientific seminar was held on Wednesday (22 November). 

Dr Swarnalatha Daram was the keynote speaker at the event and Dr (Capt) Sandeep Sharma was the special guest. 

The other scientific seminars will be held tomorrow. 

Manipal TRUtest is a part of Manipal Group, which are pioneer in clinical excellence and delivers high-quality services across all their hospitals and medical colleges, not just in India but overseas as well. It is driven by 70 years of quality and trust of the Manipal lineage to deliver top-notch Diagnostic services across India.

