Man returns home healthy after liver transplant at BSMMU

Montezar Rahman, who underwent a successful liver transplant surgery last month at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), has returned home healthy and sound.

BSMMU's Department of Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Liver Transplantation Surgery confirmed the matter on Wednesday (8 February).

The university Vice-Chancellor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed gave a farewell to Montezar, who was treated as part of the "Mujib centenary liver transplant programme".

Among others, professors, deans and faculty members of the university were also present on the occasion.

Hailing from Bogura, Montezar (53) was suffering from 'the end stage liver disease'. His only saving grace was a transplant. Much to his relief, his own sister, Shamima Akhter (43), donated the liver.

BSMMU doctors performed the 12-hour-long surgery successfully on 1 January this year.

They performed the procedure by strategically removing Montezar's entire cirrhotic liver and replaced it with 60% of Shamima's healthy liver.

The health officials assured that the donor's liver will regenerate over time.