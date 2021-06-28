Malaria menace: DGHS warns about visiting Bandarban

Health

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 09:10 pm

Related News

Malaria menace: DGHS warns about visiting Bandarban

In the hill tracts districts, 323 malaria patients were detected in May. Of them, 260 were from Bandarban, 41 from Rangamati, five from Khagrachhari, three from Chattogram, and 14 from Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 09:10 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Representational Image. Photo: Getty Images via BBC

On Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday warned about visiting the district of Bandarban where malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, has increased significantly since May.

Dr Robed Amin, Line Director of DGHS, said the intensity of Malaria has gone up in recent months in Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.

In a DGHS bulletin, Dr Robed said that in May, around 260 people were found infected with malaria, and 535 patients have undergone treatment for the disease since January.

In the hill tracts districts, 323 malaria patients were detected in May. Of them, 260 were from Bandarban, 41 from Rangamati, five from Khagrachhari, three from Chattogram, and 14 from Cox's Bazar, he said.

Malaria infection was 11 percent higher this year compared to last year, said Dr Robed Amin. 

Bandarban, where tourists visit every year from across the country, has 75 percent of the malaria patients, he said, adding that already two people have died of malaria this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Malaria / Bandarban / Chattogram Hill-Tracts / Rangamati / Cox's Bazar / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

3h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook