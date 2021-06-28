Malaria menace: DGHS warns about visiting Bandarban

On Monday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday warned about visiting the district of Bandarban where malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, has increased significantly since May.

Dr Robed Amin, Line Director of DGHS, said the intensity of Malaria has gone up in recent months in Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.

In a DGHS bulletin, Dr Robed said that in May, around 260 people were found infected with malaria, and 535 patients have undergone treatment for the disease since January.

In the hill tracts districts, 323 malaria patients were detected in May. Of them, 260 were from Bandarban, 41 from Rangamati, five from Khagrachhari, three from Chattogram, and 14 from Cox's Bazar, he said.

Malaria infection was 11 percent higher this year compared to last year, said Dr Robed Amin.

Bandarban, where tourists visit every year from across the country, has 75 percent of the malaria patients, he said, adding that already two people have died of malaria this year.