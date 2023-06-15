Make blood tests compulsory before marriage to ensure thalassemia-free Bangladesh: Experts

Blood tests should be made compulsory before marriage to ensure a thalassemia-free Bangladesh, said speakers at a reunion of blood donors and recipients on Wednesday (14 June).

They said the blood test helps identify the carriers of thalassemia and prevent the number of 25 per cent birth of thalassemia children. The first-ever reunion of over 200 blood donors and 200 thalassemic patients was organised by Quantum Foundation (QF) at the IDEB Bhaban on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day.

Personal physician of the prime minister, Emeritus Professor of BSMMU ABM Abdullah attended the function as chief guest.

Dr Abdullah said, "Though the total cure from thalassemia is still under research, its prevention can be ensured through identifying the carriers before marriage."

Highlighting the importance of the compulsory blood test at the time of marriage, he said a related policy guideline can be formulated.

Presided over by QF Voluntary Blood Donation Programmme Chief Coordinator Nahar Al Bokhari, the seminar was addressed by the president of Hematology Society of Bangladesh Professor Brigadier General (Retd) Dr AKM Mostafa Abedin and Advisor of Bangladesh Thalassemia Society Hospital Syed Didar Bakht.

Didar Bakht said, "80-90% of thalassemia can be prevented by stopping the marriage of two thalassemia carriers. India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Italy have already been declared as thalassemia-free country."

AKM Mostafa Abedin laid importance on registering the numbers of carriers for the prevention of the illness.