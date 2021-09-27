Major reshuffle at DGHS: 34 officials transferred

The government has transferred 34 officials of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), including its director, multiple project directors, multiple deputy directors, assistant directors, civil surgeons of different districts.

The health ministry on Monday issued multiple notifications, signed by its Deputy Secretary Zakia Parvin, in this regard.

In the notification, Professor Dr Shamiul Islam has been posted as DGHS director (administration). Incumbent DGHS director (administration) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Hasan Imam has been transferred as director of the DGHS (MBDC).

Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Blood Transfusion Department Professor Dr Md Mazharul Huq has been posted as the line director of DGHS.

Besides, Gopalganj 100-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital and training institute Deputy Director Dr Alauddin Al Azad has been posted as director in the "MNCH and Health System Improvement Project of the DGHS" and director of the project titled "Strengthening of Diagnostic Imaging System of 8 Division Medical College Hospitals."

DGHS Line Director Dr Md Khurshid Alam has been posted as the project director and line director of Tuberculosis-Leprosy and AIDS STD Programme (TB-L & ASP).

In the same notification, the assistant director of the EPI Division, Dr SM Hasibul Islam, has been posted as a project director of Bangamata National Cellular and Molecular Research Centre. Dhaka Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Hossain Mohammad Ahsan was attached to the DGHS.

According to another notification, Tangail Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Fazal Mohammad Shahbuddin Khan has been assigned as the Dhaka Civil Surgeon (acting).

Dr Md Niatuzzaman, programme manager, NCDC Programme, DGHS, has been appointed as a deputy director of Mugda 500-bed Medical General Hospital.