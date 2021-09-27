Major reshuffle at DGHS: 34 officials transferred

Health

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 10:42 pm

Related News

Major reshuffle at DGHS: 34 officials transferred

The health ministry on Monday issued multiple notifications in this regard

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 10:42 pm
DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The government has transferred 34 officials of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), including its director, multiple project directors, multiple deputy directors, assistant directors, civil surgeons of different districts.

The health ministry on Monday issued multiple notifications, signed by its Deputy Secretary Zakia Parvin, in this regard.

In the notification, Professor Dr Shamiul Islam has been posted as DGHS director (administration). Incumbent DGHS director (administration) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Hasan Imam has been transferred as director of the DGHS (MBDC).

Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Blood Transfusion Department Professor Dr Md Mazharul Huq has been posted as the line director of DGHS.

Besides, Gopalganj 100-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital and training institute Deputy Director Dr Alauddin Al Azad has been posted as director in the "MNCH and Health System Improvement Project of the DGHS" and director of the project titled "Strengthening of Diagnostic Imaging System of 8 Division Medical College Hospitals."

DGHS Line Director Dr Md Khurshid Alam has been posted as the project director and line director of Tuberculosis-Leprosy and AIDS STD Programme (TB-L & ASP).

In the same notification, the assistant director of the EPI Division, Dr SM Hasibul Islam, has been posted as a project director of Bangamata National Cellular and Molecular Research Centre. Dhaka Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Hossain Mohammad Ahsan was attached to the DGHS.

According to another notification, Tangail Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Fazal Mohammad Shahbuddin Khan has been assigned as the Dhaka Civil Surgeon (acting).

Dr Md Niatuzzaman, programme manager, NCDC Programme, DGHS, has been appointed as a deputy director of Mugda 500-bed Medical General Hospital.

Bangladesh / Top News

DGHS / Reshuffle

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

4h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

4h | Videos
Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

4h | Videos
Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec