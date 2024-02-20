London Core Review Course running for first time in the country

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 08:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The London Core Review Course is a great opportunity for Bangladeshi surgeons as it allows attendees to interact with the world-class faculty and also learn hands-on, PHA Fellow Trustee and Consultant Cardiac Surgeon Dr Farid said today (20 February).

He made the remarks after the London core review session on the third day of the conference of PHA Global Summit-2024 organised by Planetary Health Academia, reads a press statement.

The London Core Review Course is being held for the first time in the country.

The Cardiac Surgical Society of PHA organised the course as part of the PHA conference.

It is an internationally acclaimed course, which has been going on for more than 20 years in the US and the UK.

The course is designed to develop knowledge, experience and skills in recent advances in cardiothoracic surgery. The course will be held from February 18 to 22 at the United Convention Center.

Among the directors of the course today were the cardiothoracic surgeon of St George's Hospital in London Dr Aziz Momin; the cardiovascular surgeon based in Utah Dr John Doty; cardiac consultant in Cambridge Shakeel Farid (Trustee, PHA); Cardiovascular Surgeon Professor David Taggart of the University of Oxford; the Society for Cardiothoracic Surgery of Great Britain's Professor Gabrin Al Khoury, UK's thoracic surgeon consultant Dr Ali Zamir Khan, and Lee McCann, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at Intermountain Medical Center in Utah.

Cardiac Surgeon Society of Bangladesh President Professor Dr Farooq Ahmed and the director of the Cardiac Center of the United Hospital Professor Dr Jahangir Kabir were directors of the course as well.

A notable aspect of the London Core Review is the inclusion of a wet lab course, which will be held on 22 February. This special session will discuss important procedures such as aortic root replacement, mitral valve repair and video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS).

Besides, courses on Critical Care in Obstetrics and systematic Review of Medical Literature were held on the third day of the PHA Global Summit-2024.

