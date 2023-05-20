Locally produced packaged salt lacks iodine: Study

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
20 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 03:37 pm

Related News

Locally produced packaged salt lacks iodine: Study

Tawsia Tajmim
20 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 03:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

HIGHLIGHTS

One brand found with iodine content at 10.65ppm, much lower than 20-55ppm set by BSTI

Packaging default, methods of iodisation, shape and purity of salt are behind iodine loss

Loss of iodine in packaged salt increases with duration of storage

Not all brands maintain the BSTI-fixed content of iodine in salts

Iodine level reduces if packets are kept open

Local brand salts are often consumed due to its low price

All brands, especially local ones, do not maintain the amount of iodine in salt determined by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI), finds a study conducted by a group of researchers from Noakhali Science and Technology University and Dhaka University.

The study titled "Commercially available iodised salts in Noakhali, Bangladesh: Estimation of iodine content, stability, and consumer satisfaction level'' says that although government initiatives have decreased iodine-deficient illnesses, iodine loss in salt also needs to be addressed to avoid potential health hazards, especially for rural pregnant women.

"Attention needs to be paid to the loss of iodine content in packaged salt resulting from humidity and high temperature," adds the study published in Food Chemistry Advances journal on 9 May.

The study was conducted on a total of four samples from seven branded salts collected from local retailers in Subarnachar Upazila of Noakhali. Concentration of iodine and its stability in different brands were evaluated using iodometric titration.

The study findings show that salt from three brands had iodine content of more than 20ppm, and one brand contained a very low amount of iodine, only 10.65ppm. According to BSTI, a salt brand should contain around 20-50ppm of iodine to be acceptable as iodised salt.

Mohammad Asadul Habib, author of the study and lecturer at the Noakhali Science and Technology University told The Business Standard, "Out of the seven brands, we have done the research on four brands of salt that people mostly consume in Noakhali. Salts of local brands and company ones were among these. Local brand salts are most deficient in iodine, which are used more by the people here due to the low price".

The study emphasised that care should be taken during the salt manufacturing and packaging process, distribution, and storage conditions at the household level to ensure adequate intake of iodine.

Iodine deficiency can lead to a variety of health and developmental consequences known as iodine deficiency disorders.

According to Unicef, iodine deficiency is especially damaging during pregnancy and in early childhood. It can lead to cretinism, stillbirth and miscarriage; even mild deficiency can cause a significant loss of learning ability.

Dr Shahjada Selim, associate professor at the dept of endocrinology of BSMMU, told TBS that Bangladesh is one of the countries with the highest prevalence of thyroid disorders, with 20% of its population believed to suffer from it due to iodine deficiency.

Iodine deficiency is the main reason behind most of the hypothyroidism cases in Bangladesh. Iodine deficiency causes a lack of thyroid hormones, disrupts physical structure, and decreases human IQ, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Salt / Iodine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

6h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities