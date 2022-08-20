Little doctors for school kids

A little doctor, wearing a white apron, measures the weight of his fellow student at a primary school. The children-to-children healthcare programme, run by the Directorate General of Health Services, has around 23.50 lakh little doctors across the country. PHOTO: TBS

Some of them are 8 years old, some are 12. They are all school students – wearing white aprons like real doctors. They test the eyesight of their classmates using the eye chart, measure their height and weight, and give them deworming medicines.

There are more than 23 lakh little doctors in all primary and secondary schools and madrasas across the country to provide health care to their fellow students.

The children-to-children healthcare programme is run by Communicable Disease Control (CDC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On 20-26 August, these little physicians will check the health of their classmates.

The country-wide campaign will be carried out through the joint initiatives of DGHS, Directorate of Primary Education, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Directorate of Madrasha Education and other supporting organisations.

Dr M M Aktaruzzaman, program manager (Filariasis, STH and Little Doctor programme) of CDC, told The Business Standard (TBS), "Currently, there are 23.50 lakh little doctors, aged between 5 and 16, across the country. Twice a year during the national deworming week, they provide deworming medicine to children and other health education. They work on any type of health-related programme including assisting with vaccinations throughout the year."

"Snake bites will be brought under this programme. Little doctors will tell people what to do if bitten by snakes, where to go for treatment," he said.

According to DGHS sources, the programme was started in 2011 with the aim of providing health education to children through children. Initially, the programme was introduced only in primary schools. Later in 2018, it was launched in high schools.

Three little doctors are selected from students in classes of three, four and five in primary school and students of six, seven and nine in high school. A class teacher or guide teacher informs them about the tasks they are supposed to do.

Jamila Khatun, an assistant teacher of Nabinagar Govt Primary School in Lalpur upazila of Natore, told TBS, "The programme is very effective in making children health conscious. Through this activity, it is understood whether the children are growing properly or not, whether their weight is right or not."

"If there is a problem, we talk to the parents. Accordingly, it is advised to give nutritious food to the child. Our students are eager to become little doctors and serve their classmates," she added.

PHOTO: TBS

Potential of little doctors needs to be utilised

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of CDC, DGHS and the architect of this programme, told TBS, "The management capacity of children is increased through the programme. Teamwork skills and leadership are developed in children. It creates a willingness to work for people. Many little doctors are now studying medicine to become real doctors."

"If you promote the little doctors, they will become good people in the future and contribute to the development of society. Adolescent health should be brought under this programme to create awareness about adolescent cleanliness," he said.

"This programme has great potential. If more importance is given to it, the young can be protected from the risk of drug addiction," Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed added.