Linde Bangladesh donates oxygen booth to Khulna hospital

Linde Bangladesh Limited, the country's leading industrial and medical gases company, donated an oxygen booth today to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) to provide support for emergency patients amid the Covid-19 surge in the country.

The oxygen booth will be managed by the hospital authorities and is set up near the emergency wing entrance of the hospital, covering a 120 sq ft area, reads a press release on Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy

Medical staff will be able to use it to provide medical oxygen support up to 10 patients simultaneously while awaiting admission to the hospital.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Mr Mushfique Akhter, head of Healthcare and Ms. Saiqa Mazed, Head of Human Resources, Linde Bangladesh Limited along with Dr Md Rabiul Hasan, director of KMCH.

Mr Ismail Hossain, NDC, Divisional Commissioner-Khulna and Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, director (Health), Directorate General Health Services at Khulna Divisional Office and other senior officials from Linde, KMCH and Khulna divisional health office also graced the occasion with their presence.

Mr Sujeet Kumar Pai, managing director of Linde Bangladesh said, "Today we handed over a state-of-the-art oxygen booth setup to KMCH. Every breath counts in an emergency, and we hope this facility will alleviate some of the challenges faced by patients and help save lives."

Photo: Courtesy

"Linde remains committed to serving the people of our country in this challenging time and will continue to look for ways to support our healthcare professionals and patients," the official added.

Dr Md Rabiul Hasan, said, "The Covid-19 situation in Khulna continues to be critical, the number of patients coming everyday has almost doubled than the last two months. So, there is an extensive need to increase adequate facilities for the Covid-19 patients to get access to oxygen support systems. An oxygen booth like this would be most helpful for the patients-in-waiting for our hospital, which is currently treating hundreds of Covid-19 patients every day."

Photo: Courtesy

This initiative is one of several that Linde Bangladesh has undertaken to tackle the oxygen supply challenges that have arisen from Bangladesh's third wave of Covid-19. The company is also working on several large-scale initiatives in close cooperation with the government of Bangladesh, relevant authorities, and industry partners at a national level.