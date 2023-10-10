Light to Life organises workshop on mental health awareness at Bangladesh Home Economics College 

"Light to Life", an advocate for mental health and well-being, organised a workshop at the Bangladesh Home Economics College on 10 October, to mark World Mental Health Day.

The event, orchestrated by a team of dedicated youth leaders, aimed to shed light on the critical importance of mental health and its profound impact on daily life.

Sadia Tabassum Talha, Annie Israt, Sumaiya Aktar, Anika Zaman, Atkia Arufa, and Umme Salma Sany, helped organise the workshop.

The workshop unfolded in three distinct segments, each contributing to the participants' understanding of mental health.

The inaugural session provided a comprehensive overview of "Light to Life's" nationwide efforts in enhancing mental health. Anika Zaman, a Youth Leader, skillfully encapsulated this segment with a concise discussion.

The second part of the program involved participant introductions and an engaging "Art Therapy" session led by Sadia Tabassum Talha. Through artistic expression, participants channelled their emotions toward various subjects, culminating in the creation of an "Expectation Tree" symbolising their unique qualities and potential. Talha beautifully remarked, "By applying the lessons gleaned from our past to our present, we fortify our future, much like the robust roots of a tree maturing into a splendid specimen."

The final session, moderated by Annie Israt, delved into the intricate interplay between human health and the demands of daily life. Israt emphasised the importance of open conversations about mental health, stating, "Mental well-being is a fundamental aspect of the human experience. Even when the mind insists otherwise, hope prevails."

Esteemed Assistant Professors and lecturers from Bangladesh Home Economics College contributed invaluable insights based on their professional expertise and personal experiences. Sylvia Alam, a distinguished Lecturer, highlighted the pivotal role of self-care, stating, "The most crucial element in mental health is affording oneself the gift of time." In a gesture of appreciation, "Light to Life" gifted eco-friendly trees to the college faculty.

The workshop culminated with the presentation of certificates to participants, commemorating their successful completion of the program. This milestone signifies a significant stride towards fostering mental health awareness and resilience within the community.

Sadia Tabassum Talha, a youth leader at "Light to Life," expressed gratitude and encouraged individuals seeking support to reach out, affirming, "Should you find yourself in need of someone to confide in or grappling with mental health challenges, we urge you not to hesitate. Please feel free to contact us at 01533037295."

"Light to Life" remains unwavering in its commitment to kindling mental well-being and guiding individuals on their path to a brighter future.

"Light to Life" is a youth-led non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the socio-economic and living standards of vulnerable communities, particularly youth, women, and children, through capacity building, awareness-raising, and need-based programs. Their focus extends to youth, family, and community engagement for health and SRHR education, support, advocacy, and change. Over the years, "Light to Life" has assisted thousands of young people in taking charge of their mental health through projects and events on mental health first aid. The organisation maintains a wide network of youth across the country, collaborating with over 100 academic institutions to implement programmes.