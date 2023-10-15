LifeSpring honours 13 doctors

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 06:58 pm

Photo: Courtesy
LifeSpring has honoured 13 renowned doctors, including Prime Minister's personal physician emeritus Prof Dr ABM Abdullah, Prof Dr Pran Gopal Dutta, Prof Dr Nurunnahar Fatema, and Prof Dr Abid Hossain Mollah, among others.

The company presented the award to the doctors at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Saturday.

On receiving the medal, Professor Dr Nurunnahar Fatema said, "There is nothing more joyous than saving the lives of children. However, this kind of honour increases the sense of responsibility." 

She also pledged to dedicate her life to children forever.

Sayedul Ashraf Kushal, founder of the organisation, said, "These doctors are working to improve the quality of life of people, not just mental health."

The organisation has been working on mental health since their journey in 2017.

 

