Lepra sings MoU with Rotary clubs to confront leprosy in Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 09:09 pm

Lepra, a specialist UK leprosy charity, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rotary clubs of Dhaka Pathfinders and Banani Model Town to beat leprosy in Bangladesh on 14 December.

Dr David Pahan, country director of Lepra; Shusmita Khan, president of Rotary Club of Dhaka PathFinders; and Md Shahidul Sarker, president of Rotary Club of Banani Model Town, singed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

The Rotary Club of Dhaka PathFinders, the coordinating club, will establish and build a consortium of rotary clubs throughout the leprosy-endemic districts of Bangladesh, working together to raise awareness and carry out screening and rehabilitation activities.

Nayan Patel, trustee of Lepra and a member of the Rotary International Global Hub, said, "By combining the expertise of Lepra with Rotary's work in disease eradication, this MoU represents real progress in the fight against leprosy."

He said, "By working together, we can amplify our voice, spreading the word that leprosy is curable and that people affected by it shouldn't face discrimination."

Nayan Patel hoped that the partnership would continue to grow and strengthen changing the face of leprosy care in Bangladesh.

