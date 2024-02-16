Legal action coming for anyone not shutting down illegal hospitals, clinics: Health minister

Health Minister Samanta Lal has warned authorities concerned to shut down all illegal medical establishments in the country, saying legal actions will be taken against anyone who refuses to do so.

"I am reiterating my request to shut all illegal hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres. Now, I will be taking proper legal steps against anyone who is not doing so," the minister said after visiting Union Hospital Ltd, a private health centre in Cox's Bazar today (16 February).

During his unannounced visit to the hospital, the minister witnessed irregularities, including doctors and nurses being absent, and the manager smoking in his room while on-duty, reads a press statement issued by the health ministry.

He also found out that the hospital was providing treatment through the ICU and CT scan system, despite not having any approval in these regards.

The minister was accompanied by Directorate General of Health Services' Director General ABM Khurshid Alam, Director (Hospitals) Mainul Hossain and Chattogram Civil Surgeon accompanied the Health Minister.

The health officials found out that despite providing poor facilities, the hospital was filled with patients.

Expressing his surprise in this regard, the minister said, "It needs to be investigated as to how so many patients have been admitted to such a B-category private hospital, where there is no doctor, no nurse, the manager himself smokes.

"On top of it, patients are being admitted to the ICU illegally, but no ICU has been approved for this hospital. There is no skilled manpower to run the ICU."

The minister transferred a critically ill patient from the hospital's ICU unit to the nearby government-run Sadar hospital.

He also ordered authorities concerned to take steps against the Union Hospital.

Samanta Lal later visited the Sadar hospital and issued several instructions.

The health minister is currently staying in Cox's Bazar since 14 February to attend a three-day development programme there.