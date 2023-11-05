Leg exercise to help strengthen outer thighs, hips, backside

According to the Harvard Medical School journal, a simple leg exercise can help you strengthen your outer thighs, hips, and backside, which can improve the range of motion in your hips and improve your stability.

It's a fantastic method to engage muscles that remain dormant when you sit for extended periods.

You can perform it virtually anywhere, so consider doing a set or two sporadically throughout the day (for example, when you're on hold during a phone call).

Here's the method for the leg exercise, as per the Harvard journal:

Starting position: Stand up straight with your feet together and your hands on your hips.

Movement: Slowly lift your right leg straight out to the side. Pause, then slowly lower the leg. Keep your hips even throughout. Do this eight to 12 times on the same side, then repeat with the left leg to complete one set. Rest for 30 to 90 seconds, then do one or two more sets.

Tips and techniques:

Stand straight, facing forward, throughout the movement

Tighten your abdominal muscles, and tighten the buttocks of the supporting leg

Keep your foot flexed as you lift

Make it easier: Hold on to the back of a chair for balance, and lift your leg a shorter distance, just off the floor.

Make it harder: Hold for four counts at the top of the lift during each repetition.