Large study finds the sweet spot for daily step goals

Health

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Large study finds the sweet spot for daily step goals

The research involved nearly 227,000 individuals aged 18 and above who utilized fitness trackers for a week

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 11:12 am
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Do you rely on counting steps and strive for 10,000 steps daily to maintain good health? Numerous studies suggest that achieving that specific target isn't essential for overall well-being and longevity. The largest study to date supports this theory.

According to an article by Harvard Health Publishing, the findings, released on 9 August 2023, through the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, examined 17 high-quality global studies. 

The research involved nearly 227,000 individuals aged 18 and above who utilized fitness trackers for a week, followed by a seven-year observation period. Maintaining a minimum of 3,900 steps per day, equivalent to just under two miles, was associated with notably reduced risks of mortality from any cause throughout the study duration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A decrease in mortality, particularly attributed to cardiovascular disease, was evident with an even more modest daily step count of around 2,300. 

The data additionally indicated that each increment of 1,000 steps correlated with a 15% reduction in the risk of death, while each 500-step increase was linked to a 7% decrease in mortality specifically from cardiovascular disease.

The study, being observational, cannot definitively establish a causative link between the number of steps individuals took and an extended lifespan.

Nevertheless, the results emphasize two prevalent health messages: even minimal physical activity yields benefits, and greater activity is associated with better outcomes.

 

Top News

Executive Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

2h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

2h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

1h | Panorama
(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

15h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

17h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

13h | TBS Economy
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

18h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

1d | TBS Economy