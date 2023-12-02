Large study finds the sweet spot for daily step goals

Do you rely on counting steps and strive for 10,000 steps daily to maintain good health? Numerous studies suggest that achieving that specific target isn't essential for overall well-being and longevity. The largest study to date supports this theory.

According to an article by Harvard Health Publishing, the findings, released on 9 August 2023, through the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, examined 17 high-quality global studies.

The research involved nearly 227,000 individuals aged 18 and above who utilized fitness trackers for a week, followed by a seven-year observation period. Maintaining a minimum of 3,900 steps per day, equivalent to just under two miles, was associated with notably reduced risks of mortality from any cause throughout the study duration.

A decrease in mortality, particularly attributed to cardiovascular disease, was evident with an even more modest daily step count of around 2,300.

The data additionally indicated that each increment of 1,000 steps correlated with a 15% reduction in the risk of death, while each 500-step increase was linked to a 7% decrease in mortality specifically from cardiovascular disease.

The study, being observational, cannot definitively establish a causative link between the number of steps individuals took and an extended lifespan.

Nevertheless, the results emphasize two prevalent health messages: even minimal physical activity yields benefits, and greater activity is associated with better outcomes.