LankaBangla Foundation organises free eye care programme

Health

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 03:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Foundation organised a free eye care programme on 29 November in collaboration with Bashundhara Eye Hospital & Research Institute and Zahurul Islam City Society, Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

The programme was held at the premises adjacent to the head office of Zahurul Islam City Society located in Aftabnagar, said a press release.

A team of experienced ophthalmologists led by Prof Dr Md Saleh Ahmed (MBBS, FCPS, Phaco & Retina Specialist), founder director of Bashundhara Eye Hospital & Research Institute, provided all eye care related services to more than 300 people throughout the day and dispensed medicines among them free of cost.

Under the supervision of AKM Aminul Haque Faruk, vice president, Zahurul Islam City Society, LankaBangla Finance's Head of Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs Mostafa Kamal, FCA; Head of Branch Distribution & Management Division Md Mahfujul Islam; Zahurul Islam City Society's President, industrialist and social worker Mohammad Alamgir Hossain Dhali and founder President Engineer Kamal Hossain along with other senior officials of all organisations were present at the programme.

Marking the 25-year anniversary of LankaBangla Finance by providing free eye care services to the general people, LankaBangla Foundation has been organising such programmes in the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

