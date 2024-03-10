Labaid celebrates 12,000 successful cardiac surgeries 

Health

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:11 pm

Related News

Labaid celebrates 12,000 successful cardiac surgeries 

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Labaid Cardiac Hospital celebrated 12,000 successful cardiac surgeries led by its chief cardiac surgeon Dr Lutfor Rahman.

On Sunday (10 March), the hospital celebrated the landmark at an event in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargoan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lutfor Rahman said, "My achievement is shared with the entire LabAid family. We always believe that doctors work like freedom fighters. Cardiac surgery is complex and my team supported me."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are doing a lot of challenging work in society. Just like the contribution of freedom fighters during the Liberation War, doctors play the role of freedom fighters in the lives of patients. Doctors should be recognised in society. They deserve more love from the people of this country."

He further said, "We are seeing hospitals being raided and closed for little reason. Due to this, many families are losing their income. If someone has a weakness in something, they should be given a chance. Our medical science has progressed a lot but we have the right to get more privileges from the state.

"Because of small mistakes, hospitals get ample punishment but that is not right. There is no big movement to protest how many people die in accidents every day."

Labaid Group Managing Director Dr AM Shamim said LabAid has everything that a modern hospital would have. 

"Today is a very proud day for us. This achievement is heartening for the LabAid family. We will start some more modern treatments in July this year."

Labaid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

8h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

14h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

1h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

3h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

3h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

4h | Videos