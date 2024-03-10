Labaid celebrates 12,000 successful cardiac surgeries 

The Labaid Cardiac Hospital celebrated 12,000 successful cardiac surgeries led by its chief cardiac surgeon Dr Lutfor Rahman.

On Sunday (10 March), the hospital celebrated the landmark at an event in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargoan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lutfor Rahman said, "My achievement is shared with the entire LabAid family. We always believe that doctors work like freedom fighters. Cardiac surgery is complex and my team supported me."

"We are doing a lot of challenging work in society. Just like the contribution of freedom fighters during the Liberation War, doctors play the role of freedom fighters in the lives of patients. Doctors should be recognised in society. They deserve more love from the people of this country."

He further said, "We are seeing hospitals being raided and closed for little reason. Due to this, many families are losing their income. If someone has a weakness in something, they should be given a chance. Our medical science has progressed a lot but we have the right to get more privileges from the state.

"Because of small mistakes, hospitals get ample punishment but that is not right. There is no big movement to protest how many people die in accidents every day."

Labaid Group Managing Director Dr AM Shamim said LabAid has everything that a modern hospital would have.

"Today is a very proud day for us. This achievement is heartening for the LabAid family. We will start some more modern treatments in July this year."