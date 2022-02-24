Labaid Cardiac Hospital fined Tk1 lakh for occupying sidewalk

A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has imposed a fine of Tk1 lakh on Labaid Cardiac Hospital in Dhanmondi for obstructing people's movement by leaving a generator on the sidewalk.

DSCC Executive Magistrate Afifa Khan imposed the fine on Thursday (24 February).Regarding the issue, Afifa Khan said, "The sidewalk adjacent to Lab Aid Cardiac Hospital was blocked by a generator. The hospital posed a safety risk on pedestrians as well as obstructed movement along the sidewalk. As a result, Labaid has been fined."

The hospital has been fined Tk1 lakh under Section 92 (7) of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009 and Section 52 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2009.