Korean EPZ to build 500-bed health complex in Chattogram

Photo: TBS

The Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) Corporation BD Ltd, owned by the South Korea-based global conglomerate Youngone Corporation, has commenced the establishment of a medical complex in Chattogram's Anwara with support from Yonsei University of Seoul.

The project was launched on Saturday at an event titled "Groundbreaking Ceremony of Youngone KEPZ Medical Complex cooperated with Yonsei University."

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that the facility would play an important role in the local health sector, benefiting Southern Chattogram residents with access to international medical services.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh PARK Young-sik, Yonsei University Health System President and CEO DongSup Yoon, Chittagong Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Ismail Khan and Youngone Corporation and Korean EPZ Chairman and CEO Kihak Sung were present as special guests.

They said that KEPZ aims to construct an international standard medical complex with support from Yonsei University of South Korea, incorporating a medical college and a nursing college.

Initially, the medical complex will house a 500-bed hospital, with plans for the gradual establishment of the colleges.

The primary objective of the project is to provide high-quality healthcare services to the employees of Youngone and Korean EPZ enterprises and their families. The facility will also extend its support to the surrounding community, enhancing the overall healthcare standards in South Chattogram.

Addressing the event, Ambassador PARK Young-sik said that the medical complex will be a state-of-the-art facility, with benefits from international medical expertise.

He also lauded Bangladesh's advancements in the medical sector over the past decade, particularly noting its effective response to Covid-19 and successful vaccination campaigns.

The Korean EPZ (KEPZ) Corporation BD Ltd currently houses over 30,000 workers in 43 factories under 15 investor companies. When fully operational, KEPZ aims to create direct employment opportunities for over 70,000 people, fostering economic growth and development.