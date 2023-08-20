Kolkata hospital offers discount on angiogram for Bangladeshi freedom fighters, senior citizens

Health

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 07:12 pm

Kolkata hospital offers discount on angiogram for Bangladeshi freedom fighters, senior citizens

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 07:12 pm

Desun Hospital in Kolkata is providing angiogram services for the freedom fighters and senior citizens of Bangladesh for Rs9,700 where the regular price is Rs15,000. 

The benefit can be availed until 31 March 2024, according to a press release.

The hospital, which is the largest in eastern India in terms of number of beds-750 beds located in Kolkata's Kasba, allows freedom fighters to avail of the service by showing their passports and freedom fighter certificate, and senior citizens only by showing their passport. 

The hospital Chairman and Managing Director Sajal Dutta said Desun Hospital offers comprehensive cardiac services (invasive and non-invasive), including interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery and cardiothoracic anesthesia all under one roof, by adopting a holistic approach and customized patient care where expert cardiologists and cardiac surgeons focus on the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cardiovascular and thoracic diseases.

He said with dedicated operating rooms, ICU, catheterization laboratory and Coronary Care Unit (CCU), 192 Slice Cardiac CT in emergency manned by skilled nurses, paramedics and specialists 24x7, they deliver and maintain treatment modalities at an international standard.

"At Desun Hospital we always aim to provide world-class treatment at an affordable cost. Heart disease is a serious illness affecting a large population every year, we aim to create awareness and early detection of such disease by providing facilities at an affordable cost. Our Eminent Consultants, skilled paramedics & Nursing staff assures to provide the utmost care to every patient said Sajal Dutta.

Desun Hospital / Kolkata hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

43m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years