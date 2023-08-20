Kolkata hospital offers discount on angiogram for Bangladeshi freedom fighters, senior citizens

Desun Hospital in Kolkata is providing angiogram services for the freedom fighters and senior citizens of Bangladesh for Rs9,700 where the regular price is Rs15,000.

The benefit can be availed until 31 March 2024, according to a press release.

The hospital, which is the largest in eastern India in terms of number of beds-750 beds located in Kolkata's Kasba, allows freedom fighters to avail of the service by showing their passports and freedom fighter certificate, and senior citizens only by showing their passport.

The hospital Chairman and Managing Director Sajal Dutta said Desun Hospital offers comprehensive cardiac services (invasive and non-invasive), including interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery and cardiothoracic anesthesia all under one roof, by adopting a holistic approach and customized patient care where expert cardiologists and cardiac surgeons focus on the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cardiovascular and thoracic diseases.

He said with dedicated operating rooms, ICU, catheterization laboratory and Coronary Care Unit (CCU), 192 Slice Cardiac CT in emergency manned by skilled nurses, paramedics and specialists 24x7, they deliver and maintain treatment modalities at an international standard.

"At Desun Hospital we always aim to provide world-class treatment at an affordable cost. Heart disease is a serious illness affecting a large population every year, we aim to create awareness and early detection of such disease by providing facilities at an affordable cost. Our Eminent Consultants, skilled paramedics & Nursing staff assures to provide the utmost care to every patient said Sajal Dutta.