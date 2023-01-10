Khurshid Alam reappointed as DGHS director general

Health

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

Khurshid Alam reappointed as DGHS director general

He was first appointed as the DG of the health directorate in July 2020

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:11 pm
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: Collected
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: Collected

Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam has been reappointed as the director general of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS).

He gets the appointment for the next two years on contract basis, according to a notification the Ministry of Public Administration issued on Tuesday.  

The announcement comes a day after the government appointed Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir as the acting director general of the health directorate.

The post of the director general of the DGHS has been lying vacant since the tenure of its DG Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam expired last year.

Dr Khurshid Alam, a professor of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), was first appointed as the DG of the DGHS on 23 July 2020.

His tenure ended on 31 December of the same year and was later extended till 31 December 2022.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

16m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index