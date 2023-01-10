Khurshid Alam reappointed as DGHS director general

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: Collected

Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam has been reappointed as the director general of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS).

He gets the appointment for the next two years on contract basis, according to a notification the Ministry of Public Administration issued on Tuesday.

The announcement comes a day after the government appointed Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir as the acting director general of the health directorate.

The post of the director general of the DGHS has been lying vacant since the tenure of its DG Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam expired last year.

Dr Khurshid Alam, a professor of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), was first appointed as the DG of the DGHS on 23 July 2020.

His tenure ended on 31 December of the same year and was later extended till 31 December 2022.