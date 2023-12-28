Jump-start a healthier New Year with these holiday eating tips

Some individuals opt to start adopting a healthier diet on January 1st. After all, the holiday season tends to be filled with stress and indulgence in rich festive foods, making it seem like a convenient time to initiate positive dietary changes.

According to an article by Harvard Health, now is the perfect time to establish new habits, especially when it comes to adopting a healthier lifestyle.

"The dietary changes you make now can help you manage the stress and avoid overindulging in holiday fare," says Teresa Fung, a registered dietitian with Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"Plus, by practising healthier eating, you can begin the new year with momentum and motivation," says Fung

Three keys to healthy holiday eating patterns

Fung suggests great strategies for healthier fare that can give you a jump-start on a healthful 2023, as per the Harvard Health article.

Focus on portion control and mindful eating

During the holiday season, people frequently indulge in overeating due to tempting food choices and larger portions, such as those found at family dinners and party spreads.

"This is a wonderful chance to practice portion control," says Fung. For example, if three different cakes are offered at the party and you like all three, take a tiny slice of each. "This way, you can enjoy a variety of goodies without overdoing it," says Fung.

Eating at big gatherings is also a chance to practice mindful eating, which can reduce overeating.

"Focus on eating slowly and savoring the flavors, and pause to talk and socialize," says Fung. "The slower pace gives your body time to sense what you've eaten and signal the brain that you are full, so you are less likely to reach for seconds or third servings."

Push the plants

Eat more salads: These are great for holiday parties and family meals, as you can make large amounts. "Another approach is to add a side salad to at least one daily meal," says Fung.

Adopt a vegetarian day: Once a week, go vegetarian for the entire day and eat nothing but fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. "This can help you recognize the types and amounts of foods you need to eat without the overwhelming pressure to do it all the time," says Fung. As you get more comfortable, try two days a week. A fun option is to consider specific meals or foods for certain days of the week, like Whole-Grain Wednesdays and Stir-Fry Fridays.

Try new recipes: Creating just one new vegetarian meal per week can help make preparing meals less daunting. "There are many easy, healthy recipes on the Internet," says Fung. "Find something that uses ingredients you like and that requires only a few steps or minimal cooking skills."

Get spicy

Amidst the extra baking and cooking that occurs during the holidays, it's an optimal time to incorporate more spices into your diet. Numerous spices are rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds that play a role in regulating mood and inflammation.

"There are a lot of spice mixes available that combine a variety of spices and can be used on all kinds of meals, from poultry to soups to side dishes," says Fung.

Better yet, experiment with creating your own spice mix. "You don't have to know what you are doing, just give it a try and enjoy your creation," says Fung.