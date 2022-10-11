Jashore hospital doctors, staff set out on trip leaving patients helpless

The three-storey coronary unit building of Jashore General Hospital was built spending Tk5 crore. But the facility does not have any advanced treatment of cardiac diseases, leading to patients’ suffering. Photo: TBS

Some 30 doctors, supervisors, and resident medical advisors of Jashore 250-bed General Hospital have gone on a trip to Cox's Bazar to attend a "scientific" conference, creating a void for specialist doctors at the hospital for the past three days.

Because of their move, thousands of patients are in trouble. Doctors of other institutions and hospitals themselves have expressed their anger for the alleged negligence.

The doctors reportedly have travelled to Cox's Bazar sponsored by a pharmaceutical company in the name of scientific conference.

According to several hospital sources, a month ago, an organisation named "Physician Surgeons' Welfare" was formed with hospital supervisor Dr Md Aktaruzzaman as chief advisor and ophthalmologist Himadri Shekhar as president.

Only Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka has such organisation.

Hospital professors, associate professors, assistant professors, senior consultants and junior consultants went to the scientific conference under the banner of this newly-formed organisation.

On Sunday (9 October), Dr Md Aktaruzzaman entrusted ENT Senior Consultant Md Rashed Ali Moral with the hospital responsibilities and left with the 30 doctors. Sources said that all these expert doctors went from Jashore to Cox's Bazar via Dhaka by air on Sunday.

As a result, there are no other doctors in this large hospital except a handful of medical officers and interns.

Jashore General Hospital hosts some 550 patients in different wards every day. About 2,000 patients get treated in the outpatient department. Apart from Jashore, patients from Narail, Magura and Jhenaidah districts also come here for treatment.

On Monday, upon visiting the hospital, it was observed that the specialist doctors' chairs were empty while intern doctors treated patients in their places.

Thousands of outpatients and admitted patients have left the hospital without receiving treatment in the last three days.

Absenteeism is shown in the hospital discharge register of admitted patients, which has angered patients and their relatives.

On Tuesday, Sadek Ali from Bejpara area of the city came to the hospital for treatment with eye pain.

But as there was no expert doctor, he went back without treatment.

Rafiqul Biswas of Dhalgram in Bagharpara brought his wife Asma with gynaecological problems.

He, as well, went back as there was no doctor in that department either.

Rafiqul Islam said, "I had to pay Tk300 taka for transportation for travelling a long distance, but I did not get treatment. I will come again after two days."

Not only those two, thousands of such patients have returned home without receiving treatment in the last three days.

When contacted, the supervisor of the hospital Dr Aktaruzzaman said, "We have come to Cox's Bazar to attend the scientific conference of Physician Surgeons Welfare. We will be back on Wednesday. Khulna health director is informed about our arrival."

Another supervisor Dr Rashed Ali Moral refused to speak on the matter to The Business Standard.

Health Director of Khulna division Dr Md Monjurul Murshid said he is unaware of such a development.

However, the supervisor had informed him that he would go to Cox's Bazar.

"I did not know that so many doctors would go together," he informed The Business Standard.

In this regard, the Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services, Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir said, "We are not aware of the fact that 30 doctors have left Jashore 250 bed General Hospital at the same time. I will inquire about the matter."