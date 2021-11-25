Japan supports medical project for improvement of neonatal and child healthcare services

The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki attended the inauguration ceremony of "The Project for Provision of Medical Equipment to Support Neonatal and Child Healthcare in Dhaka District" on Thursday (25 November).

The project being implemented by Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT) with support of the Government of Japan through Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP), said a press release.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki hoped that this project would greatly contribute to the improvement of neonatal and child healthcare services in Dhaka.

Professor Quazi Quamruzzaman, the chairman of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust, CIS and A-PAD, Md Golam Mostofa, executive director, Community Initiative Society (CIS) and Dr Omar Sharif Ibne Hasan, director, Dhaka Community Hospital Trust also attended the ceremony.

In January 2021 Dhaka Community Hospital Trust received $68,633 through which DCHT procured Child Ventilator Machine, Color Doppler Ultrasound Machine, Online UPS for Color Doppler Ultrasound Machine, Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) Machines and Interruptible power supply (IPS) for its NICU. As a result, newborn and pediatric patients with respiratory diseases are receiving specialised medical support through this project. DCHT will provide specialised treatment to an estimated 600 newborns annually who are diagnosed with the need for NICU care, the press release added.

The Japanese government has positioned the health sector as a priority area for assistance, in particular, emphasises the expansion of the quantity and quality of health human resources and medical facilities that support the provision of medical services.

GGHSP began its operation in 1989 and has been contributing to social development at the grassroots level. To date, $16 million has been extended to 201 projects in Bangladesh by the Government of Japan.