Japan supports medical project for improvement of neonatal and child healthcare services

Health

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:24 pm

Related News

Japan supports medical project for improvement of neonatal and child healthcare services

The project being implemented by Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT) with support of the Government of Japan through Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP)

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:24 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki attended the inauguration ceremony of "The Project for Provision of Medical Equipment to Support Neonatal and Child Healthcare in Dhaka District" on Thursday (25 November). 

The project being implemented by Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT) with support of the Government of Japan through Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP), said a press release. 

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki hoped that this project would greatly contribute to the improvement of neonatal and child healthcare services in Dhaka.

Professor Quazi Quamruzzaman,  the chairman of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust, CIS and A-PAD, Md Golam Mostofa, executive director, Community Initiative Society (CIS) and Dr Omar Sharif Ibne Hasan, director, Dhaka Community Hospital Trust also attended the ceremony.

In January 2021 Dhaka Community Hospital Trust received $68,633  through which DCHT procured Child Ventilator Machine, Color Doppler Ultrasound Machine, Online UPS for Color Doppler Ultrasound Machine, Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) Machines and Interruptible power supply (IPS) for its NICU. As a result, newborn and pediatric patients with respiratory diseases are receiving specialised medical support through this project. DCHT will provide specialised treatment to an estimated 600 newborns annually who are diagnosed with the need for NICU care, the press release added. 

The Japanese government has positioned the health sector as a priority area for assistance, in particular, emphasises the expansion of the quantity and quality of health human resources and medical facilities that support the provision of medical services.

GGHSP began its operation in 1989 and has been contributing to social development at the grassroots level. To date, $16 million has been extended to 201 projects in Bangladesh by the Government of Japan.

Japan / Bangladesh / health / hospital / Hospital Aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?