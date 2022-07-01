ISR authorised to conduct clinical trial of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Bangladesh

ISR authorised to conduct clinical trial of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

ISR Immune System Regulation (ISR.ST), a Sweden-based drug development company, has been authorised to conduct the clinical trial of the dry powder nasal vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Medical Research Council issued the approval recently, said ISR Immune System Regulation in a statement on Friday. 

"We are very happy to have received approval from BMRC NREC for our nasal vaccine trial in Bangladesh,  '' said ISR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ola Winqvist.

The first in human study will be conducted with 150 volunteers at two sites in Dhaka. Vaccine and infection naïve volunteers will be randomised to receive 2 vaccine doses 4 weeks apart. 

The study subjects will be monitored for safety and specific T cell and immunoglobulin immune responses. 
 

