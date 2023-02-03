Isolation ward, ICU beds at DNCC Covid Hospital ready for Nipah virus patients 

Health

TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Isolation ward, ICU beds at DNCC Covid Hospital ready for Nipah virus patients 

Doctors advised people not to consume raw date juice and fallen half-eaten fruits to prevent the infections

TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:19 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

A 10-bed isolation ward and 10 more ICU beds are ready at DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital for the Nipah virus patients as the deadly virus spreads to almost half of the country. 

In a notification issued on 30 January, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has asked the hospital authorities to get ready for providing services to people infected with the deadly virus.  

The DGHS, in the notification, said infections of the Nipah virus have already been recorded in 28 districts of the country. 

A total of eight people got infected with the Nipah virus in Bangladesh this year. Of them, five persons, including two children and a woman, have died, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on 29 January.

Disclosing the figure, the minister said all the victims had histories of drinking date juice.

In Bangladesh, bats mainly act as carriers of the deadly virus. People usually get infected with the Nipah virus after drinking date or palm juice.

Professor Tahmina Shirin, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said the Nipah virus spreads through the saliva or urine of bats. People get infected with the virus when they drink contaminated raw date or palm sap. Those persons then spread the infection to their family members or health workers.

She advised people not to consume raw date or palm juice and fallen half-eaten fruits to prevent Nipah virus infections.

The World Health Organisation says the mortality rate due to the Nipah virus is between 40 and 75% globally. In Bangladesh, it stands at 71%.

According to icddr,b, the Nipah virus emerged in Bangladesh in 2001. Even if people recover from the sickness, they remain vulnerable to severe neurological issues. It also causes complications toward the end of pregnancy for women.

Bangladesh / Top News

Nipah virus / DNCC Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

12h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

13h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

14h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane